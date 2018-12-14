Former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority and flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress Sylvester Mensah said the development of Ghana is currently happening at a snail’s pace.

He thus promised to place the country on the path of rapid accelerated development, if given the nod as president.

Speaking to branch and constituency executives of the NDC in separate meetings in Upper Manya Krobo, Akropong, New Juaben South and New Juabe North constituencies at Asesewa, Mampong, and Koforidua respectively, Mr Mensah said: “Ghana is in a hurry. We can’t continue to move at the pace we have moved in recent years when it comes to the development of this country.”

“We need to inject substantial levels of urgency into government business in order to get maximum results from all sectors. If you give me the opportunity as flagbearer and subsequently as president, I shall make sure the economy of Ghana is transformed totally,” he reiterated.

Mr Mensah continued that Ghana must pay attention to its manufacturing sector by deliberately boosting the agricultural sector to ensure that relevant raw materials are produced for industries.

Another sector Mr Mensah promised to develop is the tourism sector which he believes can fetch lots of money to the country.

“This country is blessed with wonderful tourism potentials which must be developed strategically. There are countries which earn a lot from tourism. We can also emulate them. Under my leadership, tourism shall be given a special attention,” he stated.

Branch and constituency executives thanked Mr Mensah and assured him of their votes on the Election Day.

Mr Mensah began his tour of the Eastern region with a meeting with the Regional Executives on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. Source:

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM