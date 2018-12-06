The Government of Ghana (GoG) will own 10 per cent of the national carrier due to be begin operations next year.

Ethiopian Airlines (ET), which is partnering Ghana to revive the country’s dream will also hold 49 per cent and the remaining 41 per cent stake made available to other Ghanaian investors.

The Minister of Aviation, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda who disclosed this on Thursday in Accra, stated that a meeting would be staged next week for Ghanaian investors to bid for the 41 per cent left.

Goil, Teachers Fund, GLICO, and Africa World Airlines (AWA) are some indigenous companies who have expressed interest in investing in the proposed home-based carrier.

A final agreement is expected to be signed before Christmas. The airline is also expected to start flying early next year.

Source: Daily Graphic