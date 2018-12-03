The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has reopened the school’s online registeration platform for students to pay the required amount, enabling them register and partake in the ongoing end of semester exams.

This window, which is for a period of three days starting from Monday, December 3, 2018 to midnight Wednesda December 5, 2018 comes after a crunch management meeting with the SRC Monday.

The school was shut down temporarily following students’ agitation Sunday over a policy demanding full payment of school fees and online registration before they would be given access to examination halls.

But a communique’ from the meeting said those who missed the opportunity to register because they failed to meet the fee requirements will only be allowed to write the exams if they pay the required amount and have duly registered within the rescheduled deadline of Wednesday December 5th, 2018.

It also said students who are on GETFund scholarship and other institutional scholarships that pay directly to the institute will be allowed to register and write the remaining examinations on production of official letter from GETFund and the institutions concerned accordingly.

Also, the papers that were scheduled on Sunday, December 2, 2018, for the undergraduate students will now be written on Sunday, December 16, 2018 and that of the graduate students on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

“Students should take note that those who fail to pay the required percentage of fees cannot register, and as such will not be recognized as students of the Institute. New students were and are required to pay 80% of the fees in the first semester and the remainder in the second semester whilst all continuing students were and are required to pay a minimum of 60% in the first semester and the remainder in the second semester.

“The graduate students were and are required to pay a minimum of 70% in the first semester and the remainder in the second semester,” said the communique’.

Touching on the controversies surrounding the exam retake policy, the communique’ explained that the retake policy that Management is introducing is to take effect from next academic year i.e. 2019/2020 and not this semester as is being portrayed.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM