MP for Gomoa East in the Central Region, Hon. Kojo Asemanyi on Wednesday fed over four thousand children in his constituency as part of the Christmas celebrations at Gomoa Postin.

The young Legislature and currently the vice Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports took the opportunity to feed children from some poorest part of his constituency alongside with some entrainment.

The occasion was graced by some members of the creative industry such as actors, David Dontoh, Akrobeto et al.

The ceremony also saw children displaying their talents in drumming and dancing whiles bouncing castles were available for more playing.

According to Kojo Asemanyi this gesture was to give the less privilege the opportunity to enjoy the yuletide since most can’t afford.

“During this period you need to show love to less privileged who can’t even afford even rice and a mineral. Since our president believes in equity and equal opportunity like the free SHS I think this will let the children appreciate everything this government is doing for the country and expect more of these and other developments in 2019,” he told Starr FM.

Hon. Kojo Asemanyi will be organizing a community gala as well for the youth of Kakraba and Nyanyano later on Christmas day and the event organizer Francis Kuma (Alico) believes this will be the best competition so far .

