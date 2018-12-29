Ghana-based international gospel artiste, Alexandrah, will release her latest original single dubbed “REDEEMED”.

This powerhouse of a female gospel artiste has over the years created a strong niche for herself in the contemporary music world. Thus, her release of hit covers such as M’ADANFO, TWERE NO, TITI NYAME, ABANDENDEN AND CHURCH MEDLEYS I &II. Alexandrah has assured that “REDEEMED” is definitely another hit and an absolute blessing to both the Body of Christ and the World at large.

REDEEMED is set to be released on 3rd January, 2019. The song is fully composed by Alexandrah and recorded at ALEPH COURT MUSIC KITCHEN. The song was worked on by several music giants to bring it to its required standard.

REDEEMED is a song inspired by God. As a child of God, ALEXANDRAH came to that place where she experienced the beauty of God’s redemption over her life by the Blood of the Lamb of God (Jesus Christ). This song also well describes her experience and clearly outlines some of the great benefits of being “REDEEMED” by

God.

In Alexandrah’s own words, REDEEMED is “weighty blessing served in a bowl of great music packaging.”