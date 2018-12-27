The ministry of Interior has served notice Monday, January 7, 2019 is a public holiday.

“The general public is hereby informed that Monday 7th January, 2019 has been declared a Public Holiday, as ‘Constitution Day’, and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the Interior Minister Mr Ambrose Dery said in a terse statement.

A bill is currently before Parliament to scrap AU and Republic Days as public holidays, replacing them with Constitution and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial and Founders Days.

Constitution and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial and Founders’ Days will be celebrated on January 7, September 21 and August 4 respectively.

“Government can always declare a holiday. We don’t need an act. Pending the formalisation of the process, it can in the interim declare any day as a holiday. The Minster of Interior can even declare tomorrow a holiday”, the Speaker of Parliament Mike Oquaye told Graphic Online.

