Government has scrapped AU and Republic Days as public holidays, replacing them with Constitution and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial and Founders Days.

Constitution and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial and Founders’ Days will be celebrated on January 7, September 21 and August 4.

This is contained in a bill laid in Parliament Wednesday entitled Public Holidays (amendment) act 2018.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM