President Akufo-Addo has instructed the Ministry of Information to take steps to publish the 398 full report of the Brobbey Commission that inquired into the creation of new regions in 2018 under the chairmanship of Justice S.A. Brobbey.

It will be recalled that the Supreme Court last week rejected a challenge to the constitutionality of the process initiated by the President upon receipt of petitions for the creation of six (6) new regions.

Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who made the revelation at a briefing in Accra on Sunday said the process of creating the new regions was initiated in accordance with Article 5 of the 1992 constitution which does not provide for the publication of the report of the report of commission of Inquiry.

He said this should not be confused with Article 278 commissions which require a mandatory publication of the report of the commission.

Mr. Nkrumah said President Akufo-Addo has however instructed that in accordance with his firm views on transparency the report should be published in full.

“In an instruction note to the Ministry of Information, President Akufo-Addo states…“that the dictates of good governance and transparency in the public space of a functioning democracy should lead me to authorize, prior to the planned referenda by the Electoral Commission on 27th December 2018, the publication of the Report of the Commission of Inquiry into the Creation of New Regions” the minister revealed.

He said the Ministry of Information in accordance with the President’s instructions will publish the report in full on the government online portal www.ghana.gov.gh as well as on our social media handles in the coming week.

It will also be made available at the Ghana Publishing Company for hard copy purchase.

Copies of the report will also be available to Parliament and subsequently disseminated across key stakeholder groups nationwide.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM