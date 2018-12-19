Public sector workers who fall under the single spine salary structure are to enjoy a 10% pay rise across board beginning January 2019.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Finance ministry Wednesday after a meeting with the various stakeholders.

“Following conclusion of negotiations on the 2019 single spine base pay, approval is hereby given for the attached salary structure marked ‘Appendix A’ to be used to effect the payment of salaries of public service institutions on the single spine salary structure. Attached structure incorporates a 10% across board salary increase.

“The effective date of implementation is January 1,2019. In Accordance with government’s white paper on the guidelines for the implementation of market premium, you are reminded that the payment of interim market premium to existing beneficiaries should be the absolute amount calculated on the 2012 and not the enhanced 2019 single spine base salaries,” the statement said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM