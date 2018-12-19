With only a few days to Christmas, every fun-loving person would be thinking of all the events to attend and the amazing places to be with loved ones.

Attending holiday events are as exciting as capturing the moments on your phone to later share with family, friends and colleagues. One phone you can rely on to share all those holiday stories is the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Recently launched in Ghana, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is a stunning, contemporary smartphone with an immersive, all-screen design.

From livestreaming this year’s #D2R concert to capturing those “lit” moments at Afrochella, or attending the Bhim Concert you are fully covered with the Nokia 6.1 Plus as the device brings advanced image capturing features right in your palm.

Powered by a 16MP/5MP dual sensor rear camera, the Nokia 6.1 Plus delivers excellent sharpness and detail. You can bring your photos to life with HDR which delivers even better vibrancy and contrast, creating a feeling of greater depth.

What is more amazing is that you can capture highly detailed, mirror-like selfies with the perfectly balanced 16MP front camera and elevate your #Bothie game with AI enhancements on both cameras simultaneously.

The 6.1 Plus device comes with fun filters, masks and 3D personas, as well as portrait lighting that adds captivating lighting effects to your images. Don’t forget to smile!

Together with optimised hardware and fast charging, you can create, edit and multitask effortlessly, without having to worry about whether your battery will last through the day.

Stand out from the crowd this season and tell your Christmas stories beautifully in real time.

