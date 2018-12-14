Ex-Ghana Black Starlets star David Nii Lante Mills believes he was a better player than French World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe Lotin during their days at Monaco B side four years ago.

According to the Ghana international who joined Monaco B side in 2014, believes Mbappe had always wanted to be like him in terms of skills, speed and shooting ability and was privileged to have mentored the youngster.

Lante Mills failed to graduate to the senior side of Monaco but his mentee gradually progressed and went ahead to win the World Cup with the French National team.

“I wasn’t surprised when I heard Kylian was being looked for by the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and PSG.

“He was always ready to learn from me and other senior guys because we were playing better football than him then. But I pray one day we meet again as I re-launch my career on the international scene in some few days to come,” he told Starr Sports.

Mbappé made his first team debut on 2 December 2015 in a 1–1 Ligue 1 home draw against SM Caen, replacing Fábio Coentrão after 88 minutes.

He therefore became Monaco’s youngest-ever first-team player aged 16 years 347 days and breaking Thierry Henry‘s record set 21 years previously

Source: Starr Sports