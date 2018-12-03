Former CEO of the NHIA and NDC flagbearer hopeful, Sylvester Mensah, has said NDC lost the 2016 general elections because the party shutout its elders, chiefs and religious leaders.

He thus pledged to restore the relationship between the party and the aforementioned personalities if voted as the flagbearer of the NDC ahead of the 2020 general elections.

“I am here to give you my word that if you give me the nod, I will restore the party’s relationship with our elders, religious leaders and chiefs across the country to ensure that in 2020, they will support the party for victory,” Mr Mensah told the party’s delegates in the Agortime-Ziope Constituency of the Volta region as part of his campaign tour of the region.

“I give you my word that I shall bring on board all our party elders who took a decision to stay away from us in 2016 due to our attitude towards them.”

He said he will rely on the personal relationship he has with all elders to restore their confidence in the party, under his leadership.

Recruiting Mahama, others

Speaking at a separate event with branch and constituency executives of the NDC in Ketu North Mensah observed if the party comes back to power under his leadership in 2020, all the flagbearer contestants will be given positions in government to bring their expertise to bear on government business.

“I acknowledge that my comrades in this contest have unique qualities that can be harnessed to move this country forward. Besides, one of my cardinal visions is to unite the party when I become the leader.

“In that spirit, I am assuring you that when you give me the nod, I shall work with them both in opposition and government. They shall be given strategic placements in government under my leadership in order to make use of their talents for national development,” he said.

He further told the delegates that the time has come for the NDC to do things differently, in order to wrestle power from the NPP.

Delegates were very happy that Mr Mensah’s message has given them a positive assurance that will restore unity in the party, and promised to support and vote for him on that day.

Mr Mensah began his campaign tour in the Volta Region last week. The team continues to other Constituencies in the region.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM