Former President John Mahama has said he will not deceive Ghanaians with promises just so they would vote him in the 2020 elections if he becomes flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress.

He said he will be honest and forthright with voters despite the consequences.

Speaking to some supporters of the NDC at the Trade Fair Centre after submitting his nomination forms, Mr. Mahama said he admits that some policies implemented under his administration did not turn out to be what the actual intent was.

“Let me be clear, I myself do not claim perfection, while we remain proud of our record in government and the work we were able to do, we would be the first to admit that there were difficulties with some policies, though well intentioned, were perhaps misunderstood and could have been implemented differently in order to get better and different outcomes.

“We have learnt our lessons and we promise Ghanaians we would do even better. But, I will not engage in empty promises, sloganeering, populism, convenient lies and grand deception to win political power I will not that.

“I may not say what Ghanaians want to hear but I will always speak the truth. Every government faces challenges and the best way to deal with it is to be honest and truthful to the citizen of the country” he said.

So far, three of the candidates seeking to lead the umbrella family have submitted their nomination forms. They are Professor Joshua Alabi, Alban Bagbin and John Mahama.

