Hip-life musician Tic Tac now known as Tic has disclosed that his upcoming “IamTic Concert” is to make a statement of hope for young artistes.

According to him, the show is to inspire young musicians and others already in the trade not to give up in face of difficult times.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Tic said “the reason behind the concert is to inspire artistes to believe in themselves that they can sing for decades and beyond. Though the journey will not be smooth, with determination, focus, coupled with hard work, every dream is achievable.”

The “Pene ma me” hit-maker noted that in every industry experience is pivotal to organisational success and for this reason, the public should eschew from retiring musicians prematurely.

He therefore called on all music lovers to purchase their advance tickets and make their way to the Bukom Boxing Arena for a great entertainment on Friday, December 21, 2018.

The concert is expected to usher revelers into the Yuletide.

The likes of VVIP, Tinny, Prince Bright, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Macassio, Donzy, Nero X, Nii Funny, AK Songstress, upcoming musician Dhamie among others will enthrall patrons on the night.

Additionally, there would be other celebs from different backgrounds on the night including comedian DKB, Boxer Bukom Banku and Rosemond Brown.

