A staff of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, (ICAG) at Okponglo in Accra has jumped to her death Friday afternoon.

The young woman, believed to be in her early 30s, according to Starrfmonline.com sources, jumped from the 3rd floor of the four-storey building after a staff meeting.

It is unclear if the outcome of the staff meeting triggered her action.

The Police have conveyed the body to the mortuary while investigation is underway.

More soon…

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM