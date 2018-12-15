National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful Professor Joshua Alabi has promised to continue the program of building party offices for the NDC as initiated by former President John Evans Atta Mills.

The former Vice-Chancellor says he will build decent party offices for all the 275 constituencies, in order to provide the necessary atmosphere for party meetings, secretariat works and other essential services.

Prof Joshua Alabi was speaking to NDC branch and constituency executives in Ahafo Ano in the Ashanti Region.

He said he is committed to building a strong party which will stay in power for a very long time and be self-financing even in opposition.

Prof Alabi told the party delegates that the NDC must create bank accounts for every constituency and do investments which will enable it to function effectively.

He mentioned a number of policy initiatives that will fortify the party against threats of bankruptcy that the NDC finds itself in.

Prof Alabi bemoaned the situation where the party is broke and in dire need of funds from some individuals in order to survive.

He cited the example of the African National Congress (ANC) in South Africa which has shares in banks, insurance and telecommunication companies including MTN.

“No one or group of money bags can attempt to hijack the ANC today, because that party has been built on a sound financial condition to enable it to function independent of anybody’s influences,” he told patrons.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM