The former CEO of the NHIA, and flag bearer hopeful of the opposition NDC, Sylvester Adinam Mensah and his campaign Team successfully ended their campaign tour of the Upper West region.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of TeamSly, Mr Marcus Garvin Adampah, expressed gratitude of TeamSly for the warm reception and cooperation from the NDC Regional executives, the diverse roles played by the Palace of the Wa Naa, religious leaders, senior cadres, former party executives and all stakeholders across the region.

The statement also commended the entire constituency and branch executives in all the eleven (11) constituencies in the region for their patience, time, support and public endorsements.

“Again, we are exceedingly grateful to all our branch executives across the region for making time to wait and listen to our message even at ‘ungodly’ hours during our tour. TeamSly is very elated about your public show of supports and endorsements.”

Delegates in the region were also challenged to remain steadfast and renew their hopes in a new NDC under the leadership of Mr. Sylvester Adinam Mensah for a “Unified Party, Rewarding Loyalty and Prosperity for All”.

Information picked up by 3news.com suggests that Mr. Sylvester Adinam Mensah’s campaign so far is receiving lots of attention from the delegates across the country based on his sound message and clean campaign.

“It is our prayer that the good lord shines His countenance on all and sundry especially during this Yuletide season, strengthen your love for each other and renew your hopes in a new NDC under the leadership of Hon. Sylvester Adinam Mensah,” statement concluded wising Ghanaians a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM