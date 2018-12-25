A flagbearer hopeful of the NDC has said he is in the contest not to satisfy his parochial interest but to provide a renewed hope to many party loyalists.

Mr. Sylvester Mensah, has therefore, called on all delegates to repose their trusts in him and vote for him.

“My brothers and sisters, I would like to inform you that this contest is not about Sylvester Mensah. It is not about a campaign against anyone. It is not about who has material resources at his beck and call. It is not about lamenting our past difficulties and challenges that brought us where we are currently. It is about focusing on the future and pledging to change the old order.

“It is about making sure that we restore the values and ideals that bind us together as members of the NDC. It is about making sure that you are properly rewarded for your toils and sacrifices for the NDC over the years. It is about putting Ghana on the path of real economic transformation and development.