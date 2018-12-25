A flagbearer hopeful of the NDC has said he is in the contest not to satisfy his parochial interest but to provide a renewed hope to many party loyalists.
Mr. Sylvester Mensah, has therefore, called on all delegates to repose their trusts in him and vote for him.
“My brothers and sisters, I would like to inform you that this contest is not about Sylvester Mensah. It is not about a campaign against anyone. It is not about who has material resources at his beck and call. It is not about lamenting our past difficulties and challenges that brought us where we are currently. It is about focusing on the future and pledging to change the old order.
“It is about making sure that we restore the values and ideals that bind us together as members of the NDC. It is about making sure that you are properly rewarded for your toils and sacrifices for the NDC over the years. It is about putting Ghana on the path of real economic transformation and development.
“It is about implementing policies that will give jobs to our youth, policies that will put food on the table of the vulnerable and policies that will put you at the centre of development. I am in this contest because of you…” he said.
Mr. Mensah was speaking to Wa West, Wa East, Wa Central, DBI and Nadowli Kaleo branch and constituency executives in separate meetings on Saturday, as part of his campaign tour of the Upper West Region.
Mr. Mensah and his team arrived in the Upper West Region on Friday, December 21, 2018. His tour began the following day at the Upper West Regional Secretariat where he had a brief meeting with Regional Executives. He was later accompanied to the Wa Naa’s Palace by some Regional executives and Wa Central Constituency executives.
“I have served this party in various capacities and can confidently state that, if given the opportunity, there will be a paradigm change in party administration, grassroots mobilisation and organisation”, he reiterated
During the time for questions, many delegates expressed interest in Mr. Mensah’s message and called on him to fulfill all his promises when given the mandate.
