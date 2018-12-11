The second wife of the late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Emmanuel Kyeremanten Agyarko, Lydia Alhassan says she has never expressed interest in her late husband’s parliamentary seat.

According to her, she has remained in a deep state of shock and mourning following the sudden demise her husband to be fighting over who represents the governing New Patriotic Party for the upcoming by-election in the constituency.

Lydia Alhassan’s clarification comes on the back of reports of a tussle between her and the late MP’s first wife over the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat.

A group of youth massed up on Monday at the NPP’s headquarters to protest the ‘decision’ by Lydia Alhassan to stand for the upcoming by-elections.

The group say the first wife of the late MP Naana Agyarko must be allowed to stand for the position solely or they would not vote.

But in a statement Tuesday, Lydia Alhassan stated unequivocally that she has never expressed interest in the seat.

“I wish to clear the air and state that I have not expressed an interest in the upcoming bye-elections in the Awayaso West Wuogon constituency. I have remained in a deep state of shock and mourning following the sudden demise of the father of the seven beautiful children of E.K, five of which I bore with him.

“I believe I can say same for Naana and her beautiful and kind-hearted Jane and Sonny. Why anybody would want to do this to a family in mourning beats my imagination,” she said.

She however admitted that “several members of our party and the constituency, in general, have approached to suggest that I consider the idea and my response to them has remained the same; that I be allowed to bury the father of my children in peace and that the time is quite inappropriate for me now to engage in such discussions.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM