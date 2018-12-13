Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Charlotte Osei has denied reports making rounds that she is to contest the vacant Ayawaso West Wuogon seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Campaign posters of her surfaced on social media suggesting she’s eyeing the seat left vacant by the death Emmanuel Kyeremanten Agyarko as its Member of Parliament.

But in an Instagram post, Mrs Osei who was sacked as the Chairperson of the EC in June this year by President Akufo-Addo said: “I am not and have never been a registered member of any political party in Ghana or anywhere in the world.

“I have no interest whatsoever in running for Parliament and have never had that interest. Please, find better use of your artistic talent than mischief-making.”

Following the death of Mr Agyarko, his widowed wives are said to be in somewhat of a tussle over who takes up the seat as MP for the area.

A group of youth massed up on Monday at the NPP’s headquarters to protest the ‘decision’ by Lydia Alhassan to stand for the upcoming by-elections.

The group say the first wife of the late MP Naana Agyarko must be allowed to stand for the position solely or they would not vote.

But in a statement Tuesday, Lydia Alhassan stated unequivocally that she has never expressed interest in the seat.

“I wish to clear the air and state that I have not expressed an interest in the upcoming bye-elections in the Awayaso West Wuogon constituency. I have remained in a deep state of shock and mourning following the sudden demise of the father of the seven beautiful children of E.K, five of which I bore with him.

“I believe I can say same for Naana and her beautiful and kind-hearted Jane and Sonny. Why anybody would want to do this to a family in mourning beats my imagination,” she said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM