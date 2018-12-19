Former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Adinam Mensah on Monday submitted his nomination forms at the Headquarters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Mensah was accompanied by groups of branch and constituency executives from some constituencies in the country.

General secretary of the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketiah received the forms, inspected them, signed and handed over a copy to Mr. Mensah.

In his brief address, Mr. Mensah acknowledged the executives present, the media and branch and constituency executives who accompanied him to the conference room.

He mentioned that even though the pending petition he and some of his colleagues submitted to the party’s council elders has not been fully resolved, he is obliged by his commitment to his loyal support base, compelled by his desire for a reinvigorated NDC and motivated by his vision for both country and party, it has become imperative for him to forge ahead against all odds.

Mr. Sylvester Mensah stated that he will emerge victorious in this contest and called on delegates to vote for him.

“My victory would precipitate a new dawn and a departure from the lack of political will, inertia, and other drawbacks in the governance of this country,” he emphasised.

Mr. Mensah said he is committed to his vision to unite the NDC, reward loyalty and create prosperity for all, when given the mandate.

He commended the work of national executives and appealed to them to provide a level playing field for all aspirants to ensure that everyone accepts the outcome of the elections.

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah explained the processes required before the election to Mr Mensah and said, they will make sure flagbearer aspirants are comfortable with the process.

National Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo admonished all aspirants and their supporters to endeavour to be decorous in their campaigns. He said the party would not hesitate to all aspirants who use foul language to order.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM