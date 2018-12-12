The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde is set to visit Ghana from the 16th to 18th of December 2018. The visit comes weeks ahead of Ghana’s conclusion of the IMF program.

Deputy Information Minister Pius Enam Hadzide who disclosed this a Press Briefing Wednesday in Accra said Mrs Lagarde’s visit marks an appreciation of Ghana’s policy direction and solid economic fundamentals.

“Our fiscal rules ensure irreversibility signal to the world that Ghana is ready for investments. Aside from showing the world that doing business with us is a move in the right direction, the visit of Madame Lagarde has the potential to unlock for us as a nation good coupon rates on the international bonds market,” he said.

Mrs Lagarde will participate in the “Future of Work in sub-Saharan Africa Conference” in Accra on December 17 when arrives in Ghana.

The one-day conference will offer her opportunity to engage with thought-leaders and influencers from sub-Saharan Africa on the future of work.

The objective of the conference is to generate a debate on the future of work in sub-Saharan Africa and the policies required to create jobs for the continent’s growing population and also how the region can manage and leverage the impact of technological change, demographics, climate change, and the course of globalization.

Mrs Lagarde will on the same day hold bilateral talks with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House. She is also expected to have lunch with some Ghanaian women entrepreneurs who are doing well in their field of work.

On Tuesday 18th December, she will give a keynote address at a forum in Accra to be attended by government agencies, officials of the central bank, private sector, think tanks among others.

Mrs Lagarde will depart from Accra same day to Johannesburg, South Africa on a four Africa Nation tour.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM