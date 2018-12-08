The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Bongo, Peter Ayamga Ayimbisa, says food production in his area has seen a significant boost in recent times and attributed the boom to some government-initiated policies.

The DCE stated this Friday as the district joined the rest of the country to commemorate this year’s Farmers’ Day with the theme: “Agriculture: Moving Ghana Beyond Aid.”

“Permit me to highlight some of the interventions being initiated in the agricultural sector by the government. These include: Planting for Food and Jobs Programme (PFJ); One Village, One Dam (1V1D); One District, One Warehouse; One District, One Factory (1D1F); Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD); and Rearing for Food and Jobs, among others. It pleases me to say that the Bongo District has had a fair share of these interventions and farmers who have benefited from the PFJ programme can testify.

“This year, our district again received improved seeds and fertilisers under the PFJ programme which were distributed to farmers at subsidised prices. In all, a total of 4,213 farmers benefited from the programme in 2018. You will agree with me that this will not only improve food production but also the livelihood of farmers. The good performance recorded last year in the sector was largely due to the implementation of the programme and this year is no exception as provisional yields of crops such as maize, millet and rice showed an increase,” remarked the DCE at Beo-Akayonga, venue of the event.

Farmers Warned against Environmental Degradation

Whilst expressing his satisfaction about the improvement he said the district had achieved in food production, the DCE also was quick to caution farmers and the public against activities that constituted a serious threat to the environment and food security.

“Let me at this point take the opportunity to advise our farmers and the general public against practices that destroy our environment. These practices— such as cutting down of trees, indiscriminate bush burning, sand winning and pollution— tend to destroy our environment and, therefore, the need to guard against them.

“I would also like to urge all farmers to adhere to best practices and adopt the technologies being delivered to them by the Department of Agriculture and the Forestry Commission as these will not only increase their productivity but also promote sustainable agriculture development. Let me also at this point reiterate that moving Ghana beyond aid will require the collective efforts of all and, therefore, the need for us all to do our bits in ensuring the realisation of this dream,” he emphasised.

Roland Anaba adjudged 2018 Bongo District Best Farmer

The event saw Roland Anaba, a 49-year-old crops and livestock farmer from Akulyoo, adjudged the 2018 Bongo District Best Farmer. He took home a tricycle, a burner, a radio set, wellington boots, a knapsack sprayer, two machetes, two pick sacks and wax print.

The other awardees include: Azure Akaara from Adaboya, First Runner-Up District Best Farmer; Mohammed Asobisa from Anafobiisi, Second Runner-Up District Best Farmer; Kizito Mberigo from Vea, Best Livestock Farmer; Aguriwine Akurigu from Namoo, Best Crops Farmer; Baba Timothy from Vea, Best Fish Farmer; and Nbabila Akunaba from Dua, Best Physically Challenged Farmer.

The rest are: Joseph Atinga from Dua, Best Agricultural Extension Agent; Agulo Jonas Adea from Balungu, Best Youth Farmer; Akuribire Adengkeno from Zorko, Best Small-Ruminant Farmer; Justice Amoabono from Beo, Best Cereal Farmer; and Azure Akologomah (the only female award winner on government list in district this year) from Adaboya Sidurugu, Best Sheanut Picker.

“Even though there were excessive rainfall and incidence of fall armyworm, performance of major crops has been good this season,” the Bongo District Director of Agriculture, Dra Edgar, testified to the DCE’s earlier statement.

He added: “There were, however, isolated cases of poor performance especially maize as a result of flooding in some communities. Even though the department is severely short of staff, agriculture extension services were rendered to farmers professionally passionately.”

