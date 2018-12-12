HG Concepts and Instinct Wave are set to premiere a sensational all pidgin comedy movie titled JACOB at the Global Cinemas on January 1st 2019

Jacob is a story of a second-hand clothes seller, who works tirelessly to survive on the streets of Ghana. Interestingly, his well to do friends and customers constantly buy from him on credit.

And Jacob explores all avenues to ensure his business doesn’t collapse. Meanwhile, he lives with his distant cousin who is lazy, sits at home and prefers to waste the little he makes on girls.

Directed by Salifu Zakari, Jacob features Ghana’s leading actors such as Prince David Osei, John Peasah aka bra Charles, Anthony Wood, Belinda Dzattah, Aaron Adasti, aka Cyril, Hogan Gabriel; aka comedian Hogan and a host of other Ghanaian actors

The movie is created by Hogan Gabriel who doubles as the executive producer of the movie.

He broke into the limelight as a stand- up comedian in 2011 with his rib cracking jokes on Hitz FM’s Laughter Express and Charter house’s 1000 laugh series in the same year. Since then, he has rocked several big stages and worked with Africa’s celebrated comedians in Ghana, Nigeria and beyond. He has also featured in a number of Ghanaian movies and soaps.

Jacob Movie Premiere is powered by Instinct Wave, Africa’s premium B2B event & media specialist the organizer of the highly successful Ghana Information Technology &Telecom Awards (GITTA) in its 8th year, The Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards, West Africa Construction Awards in its 3rd Year, Marketing World Awards in its 8th Year, Ghana Top 50 HR leaders and other related events across Africa.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM