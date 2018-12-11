The president of the African Academy of Sciences (AAS), Prof. Felix Dapare Dakora, has hinted doom for countries that pay less attention to Science and Technology.

According to Prof. Dakora, the importance of science cannot be underestimated as science together with technology, is helping shape the world, hence countries that fail to invest adequately in that sector are bound to fail.

He said this in an interview with GHone TV’s Alice Aryeetey in South Africa on the sidelines of the opening of the 11th General Assembly of the AAS. Hundreds of Scientists and experts from across Africa and the world have gathered to deliberate on the impact and future of science in achieving the SDGs and promoting growth across the continent.

The AAS is also advocating for more women to be trained and equipped in science and technology, while underscoring the need for scientists to ensure the various researches done are translated appropriately to maximize growth.

“We need to work harder to make our governments know that we mean business. Let’s come together to solve the world’s problems,” he added.

Many other speakers at the General assembly including the Director General of the EU’s Joint Research Center, Prof Vladimir Sucha, called for more partnerships or cooperation between scientists and various agencies in Africa and outside the continent to help make sense of science.

He indicated that many policies created by policy makers and governments are not working because science is usually not taken into consideration when drafting these policies.

South Africa’s minister of Science and technology, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, encouraged more women and girls to take up courses in science, while urging various African countries to prioritize science.

She said with the use of science and technology, eradicating poverty, prevention and control of diseases, communication, and the protection of the environment will be easier; thereby making SDGs attainment easier and possible.

The Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences and other various academies and science organizations from across the continent shared their experiences of how science is being used in their respective countries for growth.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Alice Aryeetey – Ghone TV