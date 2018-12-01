Tyson Fury says he has achieved one of the “best comebacks of all time” as he prepares to face Deontay Wilder in a bout labelled highly “significant” for British boxing, BBC Sport reports.

The Briton, 30, says he must simply enjoy one of the “best days of my life” when he faces the WBC world heavyweight champion on Saturday.

The Los Angeles bout comes less than six months after his return from a 30-month lay-off, during which he battled depression and accepted a backdated two-year ban from UK Anti-Doping.

“I don’t remember a bigger comeback ever, someone coming from further away,” Fury told BBC Sport.

“I don’t believe someone has gone up to 28 stone, lost all that weight, come back. I don’t remember people suffering with all the problems I suffered with. So it ranks up there with the best comebacks of all time.

“The most important thing for me to do on Saturday is have fun. It’s a great part of my life and I’ll look back on it in time and think: do you know what, they were the best days of my life.”

The bout will take place at around 4:30am on Sunday morning.

More than one taxi driver has told BBC Sport’s team in Los Angeles that they became aware of Fury upon reading of his 10st weight loss in around 12 months.

But his team plotted 18 months before a fight of such magnitude would be entertained, meaning he only has two routine wins to his name since June.

“You can spar or train but he hasn’t been put under pressure,” said former world middleweight champion Andy Lee, who will be part of BBC Radio 5 live’s commentary team.”

Source: BBC