“It is ideas that shape and change the world and I have a team that has it in more than enough measure to take both party and country forward.”

The flagbearer hopeful reminded the delegates that Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah was not a rich man but an idealistic philosopher who inspired hope and confidence in Ghanaians and when he was given the opportunity to lead Ghana, he brought his expertise and innovative ideas of leadership to bare which culminated into monumental achievements with significant relevance. Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s achievements were not a function of his personal pocket size but a function of his innovative ideas.

Sylvester Adinam Mensah decried the era of politicians paying lip service to changing the structure of Ghana’s economy and charged that it is time for personalities who have exceptional transformative ideas, skills and talents to take over the leadership of this country and utilize their talents and ideas to create sustainable jobs for the masses who are unemployed.

Sylvester Adinam Mensah cited an example of how China has created millions of jobs for its citizens in the textiles industry.

According to him, Ghana has a competitive advantage in the textiles industry under the African Growth and Opportunities Act (AGOA) to make profit and create millions of jobs for its people.

Mr. Mensah was of the view that the annual Farmers’ Day Celebration can be made more relevant and tailored towards enhanced productivity if the organizers can consider, for instance, giving a tomato processing machine to the best tomato farmer so as to add value to his or her produce for enhanced profit instead of a giving such a farmer a motorcycle.

The flagbearer hopeful assured the delegates of the readiness of his idealistic and enthusiastic team to implement strategies that would inure into the creation of millions of sustainable jobs for party members and Ghanaians at large when voted for as flagbearer and subsequently president.

“We need time to create jobs for our unemployed masses and if you vote for me as your leader, I would grab the opportunity with alacrity and gusto and deliver jobs and real developments that would put you at the centre.”

The flagbearer hopeful also assured the delegates of unity amongst all the aspirants and was very clear that this contest for flagbearer was not a do or die affair but a family contest that can only produce one winner and in which ever direction the results may go, all the contestants are ready to rally behind the one who would emerge the winner so that with a united front the NDC can face and unseat the non-performing Akufo-Addo–Bawumia-led government come 2020.