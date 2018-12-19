Petroleum haulage and transportation Company J.K Horgle Transport and Company Limited has not recorded any major accident involving its fleet of vehicles in the last ten years.

J K Horgle which has over fifty years of experience in the petroleum haulage industry is attributing the feat to intense training of its drivers on road safety.

The Company spends Thousands of Cedis annually to train its drivers numbering about 600 who transport petroleum products, cargo and commuters in Ghana and other West African countries.

Chief Executive Officer of the Company Joseph Kweku Horgle said the company will not compromise the safety of its drivers and clients to maintain its position as the market leader.

“If one petroleum truck is involved in an accident and there is fire, the impact is disastrous. We are training our drivers to avoid these explosions and minimize the impact when they occur. Every worker especially the drivers have been supportive.

“All the training we have been giving them they are using it effectively. So far we have not had any recorded accident caused by our fleet over the past 3,800 days. When every driver on the road is going through training like we do, I think they can also achieve what we have achieved. Training saves you yourself, your finances, your drivers and other road users. So safety will help you to make more money into your pocket,” he said.

Statistics from the Road Safety Commission show that about 1,900 commuters have died through accidents between January and October this year in Ghana. Over two hundred commuters also perished in accidents during the Christmas and New Year festivities last year. J.K Horgle is waging a campaign for the trend to be reserved to save lives.

“I don’t think Christmas should be a free dying holiday. Every driver and vehicle owner must be alert to avoid road accidents. You need to check your vehicles and ensure that they are in the best state to use for your journey especially those who drive in Accra and intend travelling out of the capital.

“You need to avoid alcohol. If you drive for three and a half hours you must stop and have a thirty minutes rest before you continue. It will reduce the accidents drastically. You must avoid racing with the trucks and big cars when you want to overtake them. If you can’t drive to your destination, please take a bus,” he said.

In 2019 J.K Horgle Transport and Company limited plans to set up another base in Ivory Coast as part of its expansion drive. The Company was recently honoured at the 5th Ghana Oil and Gas Awards for outstanding services. Its CEO Joseph Kweku Horgle also received the Merit-Award at this year’s Oil Trading and Logistics Summit in Nigeria.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM