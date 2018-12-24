Former world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis believes Anthony Joshua does not want to fight either Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury for now and is happiest being protected in England.

Both Wilder and Fury have been mentioned as potential opponents to the Briton for his next fight in the wake of their impressive draw at the Staples Centre, LA earlier this month.

IBF, WBA and WBO champion Joshua (22-0, 21 KOs) will fight again at Wembley Stadium, London on April 13, and has repeatedly said a heavyweight unification fight with WBC champion Wilder (40-0-1, 39 KOs) is his preferred bout.

But Lewis says Wilder and Fury should go for a rematch because Joshua has no desire to fight them.

“I think they should have a rematch. Anthony Joshua can wait,” Lewis told CompuBox TV.

“He doesn’t want any of those guys. When he’s seen that fight he was like ‘wow, these guys can box’. He’s at a place in his career in boxing – obviously he can make the decisions.

“His decision is not to fight any of them at this moment.”

Wilder maintained his unbeaten record but was given a stern test by Fury in what proved to be a classic contest which ended in a controversial split draw.

Fury was knocked down twice but showed incredible bravery, taking the fight to Wilder throughout in just his third fight back after a break from the sport following a drugs ban and mental illness.

He has emerged as a possible alternative to Wilder in what would be a huge all-British fight, although a two-fight deal with Wilder in which both boxers would get a fight in their home country could also be a possibility.

But Lewis thinks Joshua is more likely to want to stay at home.

“I don’t think he will come over here [to the USA] quite now,” said Lewis.

“I think he’s too happy in England being protected and boxing in front of the British crowds.”