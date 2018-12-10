The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Center has begun a training programme for women in leadership positions.

The three-day training which is jointly organized by the Women Peace and Security Institute of KAIPTC and the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP) is targeted primarily at women in the security and civil society space among others.

Deputy Commandant of the KAIPTC Brig. Gen. Irvine Aryeetey at the opening of the course said: “Increasing leadership opportunities for the women to actively contribute to the peace process requires that women are provided with adequate opportunities to increase their knowledge base through full tailored programs such as this”.

He stressed, “This program is yet another unique opportunity for women in management roles within the security sector to enhance their skill set in leadership.”

In attendance was Security and Intelligence Agencies, ECOWAS, AU Civilian Standby Capacity Roster; Civil Society Groups in Africa, Diplomats and Civil/Public Servants.

The Inspiring Women Leaders Course, according to organizers, has provided learning opportunities in the areas of skill development and exposure to critical tools in the various fields of work for beneficiaries over the last three years.

Head of the Gender and Inclusive Security Cluster the Geneva Centre for Security Policy (GCSP), Fleur Heyworth told the gathering “we recognize the need to really support women who are under-represented at the top of organizations”.

Brig. Gen Aryeetey added, “Gender in the context of Peace and Security remains an under-explored resource despite its critical benefits to achieving peace and security, at KAIPTC, promoting Gender Parity is central to our work.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Papisdaf Abdalla