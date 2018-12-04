Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has confirmed Kenya’s place in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, set to be held between June 15, and July 13, 2019.

Following Sierra Leone’s disqualification from the Qualifiers, a decision arrived at during the CAF Executive Committee meeting held on Friday, November 30, 2018, in Accra, Ghana.

“Sierra Leone is disqualified from the qualifiers and all its matches are annulled,” read a statement on CAF’s portal.

Kenya thus leads Group F with seven points, one more than second-placed Ghana. Ethiopia is third with a point from four matches.

Stars will face Ghana in March 2019 in their final match of the qualifiers, ahead of the continental showpiece which they last graced in 2004.

Source: CAF