The Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) has arrested a 30-year-old Zimbabwean woman at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) for trafficking illicit drug.

The suspect, Cynthia Lichonja, was arrested on Monday, December 3, 2018 by operatives of NACOB at KIA when she disembarked from an Ethiopian Airways flight.

Ms. Lichonja was accosted while going through arrival formalities. A search in her checked-in luggage in her presence led to the discovery of seven parcels of brownish powdery substances suspected to be narcotics, concealed in false compartments of the suitcase.

The substance when tested proved positive for Speedball, a narcotic substance with a weight of 7.5kg.

The suspect admitted that the suitcase was given to her by one Ms. Patience, her childhood friend in Zimbabwe to be sent to an unknown person in Accra, adding that Ms. Patience bought her the ticket to enable her travel to Accra.

Ms. Lichonja is currently on remand in prison custody, while frantic efforts are being made to track down the said Ms. Patience and her accomplice to whom the suitcase was to be delivered.

“NACOB admonishes the public to desist from delivering parcels for and on behalf of others, as it has been the conduit for trafficking narcotic drugs.

“The Public is also encouraged to voluntarily provide information leading to the successful arrest of persons suspected to be indulging in nefarious activities, especially narcotic related acts,” a statement from NACOB said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM