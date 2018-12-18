Asante Kotoko full back Augustine Sefah has clarified claims of theft involving the club in a hotel in Kenya.

Kotoko players were accused of stealing face towels at a Nairobi hotel after their CAF Confederations Cup match against Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday 15th at MISC Kasarani.

However, the wing back explained they used the face towels but none of the players took any away.

“What we took were face towels but we didn’t bring them to Ghana. What happened was that some of the players took them (face towels) to the dressing room at the stadium where the match was played so that they use it after showering following the end of the game. Some of the players even left the towels at the dressing room. Some too left them in the bus that transported us to the stadium” Sefah explained on Alpha Radio.

“I myself saw the face towel that Frederick Boateng left in the dressing room after using it. If there is anything we wanted to take to Ghana it would have been the big bath towels. They are very white and large.

That is what we would have taken to Ghana if we wanted but we did not.” the full-back added.

“Felix (Annan) also took one of the bath towels to the stadium and that was what he used during the game against the Kenyans but we went back to the hotel with it.” Sefah revealed.

Meanwhile, assistant manager of the City Lodge hotel in Nairobi Allan Kimani spoke to Vision 1 FM to offer clarity on the matter.

“It is true that certain items are missing from the hotel rooms but we cannot attribute that to Asante Kotoko as we have had many visitors within the same week. We cannot say that. ” Allan Kimani said.

Source: Wires