Students of the Koforidua Technical University (KTU) are calling on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to relieve the Okorase District Police Commander of his post over what they say is professional breaches in their arrest.

About 100 students of Universal Hall were on Friday dawn arrested by the Rapid Deployment Force from the Regional Police Headquarters for allegedly pelting stones on Police in resistance to arrest of their colleague student indicted in crime.

According to the students, the Police acted arbitrary in their arrest which is against their fundamental human rights. They claim the armed Police officers numbering about 60 stormed their hostel with guns and shocker devices, broke into their rooms while learning , arrested and matched them on foot almost naked from their hostel to the Police Headquarters on a 4km road.

According to the Students,vthey were manhandled by the Police team hence are still traumatized after being released therefore could not partake in Friday’s end of semester examination which management say they will write as supplementary exams.

The students say claims that they attack police with stones are false.

