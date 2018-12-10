Ace Ghanaian hiplife musician Tic Tac, now known as just “Tic” is set to hold his IamTic concert on December 21 at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The concert is set as a platform to share the musicians over two decades of experience in the music industry with his patrons as well as an avenue for him to make public some secrets about his longevity in the industry.

A-list musicians confirmed to grace the IamTic concert include Rockstar Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Article Wan, NeroX, Tinny, Donzy.

Others included Guru, Nii Funny, Ayesem, and Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame and AK Songstress.

Also, comedian DKB, boxer, Bukom Banku, Actress Rosemond brown are set to perform on the night, with the host being the founder of the Ghana DJ Awards, Mercury Quaye.

On the turntables, to “turn up” the arena include DJ Black, Andy Dosti, DJ Kaxtro, DJ Toyoo and DJ Mix

Tic rose to stardom in the early ’90s in the Era of Woy3bia which he was featured by Dj Azigiza Jnr. Though many thought his amazing delivery on the song was a fluke, the young chap together with Slim Buster released a big banger, Masan Aba to the surprise of many.

As if it was not enough, the teenager with an exceptional rap style, released a classic song christened “Philomena”, which took the whole country by storm.

After series of releasing hit songs locally, he created a new path in the country’s music history, by crossing borders to do distinct international collaborations with Africa’s golden boy, Tony Tetuila and Freddie Meiway as well as many others.

The invasion continued to Europe and USA, as well as hit the world chart with Kangaroo, with its video directed by Gil Green, one of the best directors in the world.

This created the opportunity for him to perform on big platforms like the SMVAs, AMAs, Rise Festival, BBA, Club African Summer Jam, Party in the Park and headlined the first GMAs among many international shows.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Senanu Damilola Wemakor