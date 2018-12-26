Fire has destroyed a two-storey building in Kumasi rendering over 30 tenants homeless as the world observe Boxing Day.

The Ashanti regional director of NADMO Kwabena Nsenkyire has confirmed the incident to Starr News.

The fire, according to victims, occurred at midnight around 12am.

Properties worth millions of Cedis have been burnt in the inferno including 5 shops.

The shops contained printing press materials, refrigerator, among other valuable materials.

Victims say the fire could have been stopped in time if fire service at the KMA had acted promptly.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Isaac Bediako