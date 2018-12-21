Prolific rapper M.anifest is set to hold his highly anticipated “Manifestivities” concert dubbed “The GMT Live Experience” December 23 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The show will feature Nigerian maestro Burna Boy and vocalist Simi. Also on the bill from Ghana are Kwesi Arthur, Efya and B4Bonah amongst others who promise to thrill music lovers with unlimited musical performances.

Detailing the line-up of events to KOD on The Zone Thursday, the rapper said: “It’s gonna be a night of great music, and great musicians. At 6 o’clock patrons will have the opportunity to grab food and drinks, coupled with a DJ battle and rap battle. These activities will keep people entertained so that the night doesn’t go in too deeply.”

“After that you have a couple of curtain raisers from upcoming musicians like Herman Suede and Odartey,” the songwriter said.

He added: “At 8:30pm main performance kick-starts, and I’ll get on stage between 9 and 9:30pm. We are creating it in such a way in which it will feel like one cohesive night, like back to back performances. And you see I do have songs with almost everybody on the bill, so there will be a bit of cohesion with that.”

Touching on how 2018 has been for the entertainment industry, he noted, “I think a lot of creative stuff has been done, one of the highlights I think is the fact that we have a new crop of artistes that have managed to firmly implant themselves, and have made a name for themselves and have brought something quite special to it that is beautiful and I hope as the years go along more people will join. I hope we have a thriving industry in which there’s not just a top few.”

“I think 2018 has been symbolic of the need to progress, that we need, I call it an agitation that we have,” he added.

