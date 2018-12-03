A short code and a mobile money number have been announced on Monday to raise funds for former president John Mahama to pick forms and file to become the flagbearer of the main opposition.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding a whopping GhC420,000 from each flagbearer hopeful to contest the internal poll in a bid to lead the party in the 2020 general election.

Two groups – Committee for Mahama Election Two (COMET) and MPS4MAHAMA – have outdoored electronic means to solicit funds from the general public to support Mahama.

Below is the full statement:

OFFICIAL FUND-RAISING NUMBER AND SHORT CODE FOR JOHN MAHAMA 2020 CAMPAIGN

The Committee for Mahama Election Two (COMET) and MPS4MAHAMA wish to express our profound appreciation to members of the general public for the overwhelming interest shown in the fund-raising effort towards the 2020 campaign of President John Dramani Mahama.

Given the extraordinary level of interest shown in the fund-raising effort, we wish to announce an official short code and mobile money account through which contributions can be made.

All members of the public willing to contribute can do so through the short code, *713*2020*amount# on all networks or MTN mobile money number 0540 842 021.

All pledges of GHC1,000 towards the Filing Fee should be sent by mobile money to 0540 842 021. The short code *713*2020*amount# is opened for all contributions no matter the amount.

Contributors are advised that COMET will not take responsibility for any funds sent to any account other than the two accounts indicated above. COMET assures the general public of the highest levels of accountability and judicious utilisation of proceeds realised.

We also wish to stress that any amount is welcome and no amount will be deemed too small. We once again express our deepest appreciation to all who have so far made generous contributions towards this worthy cause.

***END*** ATO AHWOI CHAIRMAN, COMET MONDAY, 3RD DECEMBER 2018

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM