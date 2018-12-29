A parade and durbar of chiefs and people marking the 37th anniversary of the 31st December Revolution will be held at the Ashaiman Mandela Park on Monday December 31, 2018.

A statement from the planning committee of the event confirmed that the leader of the Revolution, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings and leading members of the revolution will be present to highlight the commemoration.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Deepening the Core Principles of Good Leadership for Political Governance”.

The anniversary celebration which will start at 8.30am will involve the parade, a wreath laying ceremony followed by the durbar of chiefs and people.

Speakers at the durbar will include presidential aspirants John Dramani Mahama, Alban Bagbin, Ekwow Spio Garbrah, Joshua Alabi, Sylvester Mensah, Goosie Tanoh and Nurudeen Iddrisu.

Other speakers are Ambassador Dan Abodakpi, Akwasi Oppong Fosu and Ruth Seddoh.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM