Sylvester Mensah has said if the NDC comes back to power under his leadership in 2020, all credible flagbearer contestants will be given positions in government to bring their expertise to bear on government business.

The former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) who is seeking to lead the NDC into the 2020 general elections made this known during his interaction with the party’s branch and constituency executives in Ketu North of the Volta Region.

“I acknowledge that my comrades in this contest have unique qualities that can be harnessed to move this country forward. Besides, one of my cardinal visions is to unite the party when I become the leader.

“In that spirit, I am assuring you that when you give me the nod, I shall work with them both in opposition and government. They shall be given strategic placements in government under my leadership in order to make use of their talents for national development,” he said.

He further told the delegates that the time has come for the NDC to do things differently, in order to wrestle power from the NPP.

He said that some aspirants and their supporters misconstrue this contest as a ‘war’ between enemies, instead of seeing it as a democratic process enshrined in the party’s constitution for the grassroots to have their say in whoever seeks to lead them.

He reiterated that after the contest, whoever emerges as the winner will need the support of all for a victory that is why the process should be devoid of acrimony and enmity.

The over 900 branch and constituency executives who attended the meeting in Dzodze expressed joy that a son of the land is in the race to lead the party and Ghana.

They pledged to support his bid and explained that they are doing so not because he is from the Region but because of his demonstration of competent leadership qualities, his experience in both public and private sectors, and his loyalty to the party since its formation.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM