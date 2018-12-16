Former President John Mahama will address the media on Monday after submitting his presidential nominations at the NDC headquarters in Accra.

The form submission officially paves way for the former president, who is seeking to lead the opposition party again, to contest the January 2019 primaries of the party.

The media encounter will take place at the Trade fair centre shortly after the forms are submitted, his campaign spokesperson announced.

Mr. Mahama will have to beat seven other hopefuls to lead the NDC again as they prepare to meet President Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party in the 2020 elections.

Meanwhile, former UPSA Vice Chancellor Professor Joshua Alabi has also noted he will submit his nominations on Monday. It is unclear the exact time the exercise will take place.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM