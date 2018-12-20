This score/grading is part of the results of a content analysis study done on the questions journalists posed to president Akufo-Addo during his third encounter with the media almost two years into his administration. The researchers believe that the type of questions asked by journalists is as important as, if not a trigger to, the kind of responses from the president.

The research is a collaborative work of media academics Kwaku Botwe, Selorm Adogla and Dr. Dr Etse Sikanku (Host, “World Affairs”, Class 91.3 fm).It is the fourth in the series of research work in this area which aims at systematically assessing type of questions posed by journalists in Ghana.

The result is as follows.

No. Journalist Media House Score % Rank 1 Bismark Brown Atinka Media 12 86 1st 2 Charles Tackyi-Boadu Daily Guide 11 79 2nd 3 Michael OtiAdjei TV3 11 79 2nd 4 Donald AtoDapatem Daily Graphic 10 71 4th 5 Gordon Asare-Bediako The New Crusading Guide 10 71 4th 6 Wilberforce Asare EIB (Star fm) 9 64 6th 7 Abdul Hannan Marhaba FM 8 57 7th 8 EboQuansah Chronicle 8 57 7th 9 *EboQuansah Chronicle 8 57 7th 10 Kwaku Dewuro Kingdom FM 8 57 7th 11 Cecil NiiObodaiWentum GBC – Radio 7 50 11th 12 Edward Nyarko GTV 7 50 11th 13 Yaw Kyei Ghanaian Times 7 50 11th 14 Kwame Adinkra Abusua FM 4 29 14th 15 KwadwoAcheampong TV Africa 3 21 15th

* If a journalist asks two or more distinct questions each question was scored differently

The journalists were scored based on four criteria – nature of question, impact of question, andspecificity of question.

Definition and score (weight) of the various criteria

Criterion Nature of question Impact Specificity Definition Compound question (1) Simple question (2) Question has punch (1) Community level (1) Regional level (2) National level (3) Public interest/debate (3) Marginalised Group (1) Background (1) Well-research background (2) Background before question (1)

Below are the questions asked by the journalists in the order in which they asked

Here are the 27 questions President Akufo-Addo was asked when he met Journalists