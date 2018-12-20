This score/grading is part of the results of a content analysis study done on the questions journalists posed to president Akufo-Addo during his third encounter with the media almost two years into his administration. The researchers believe that the type of questions asked by journalists is as important as, if not a trigger to, the kind of responses from the president.
The research is a collaborative work of media academics Kwaku Botwe, Selorm Adogla and Dr. Dr Etse Sikanku (Host, “World Affairs”, Class 91.3 fm).It is the fourth in the series of research work in this area which aims at systematically assessing type of questions posed by journalists in Ghana.
The result is as follows.
|No.
|Journalist
|Media House
|Score
|%
|Rank
|1
|Bismark Brown
|Atinka Media
|12
|86
|1st
|2
|Charles Tackyi-Boadu
|Daily Guide
|11
|79
|2nd
|3
|Michael OtiAdjei
|TV3
|11
|79
|2nd
|4
|Donald AtoDapatem
|Daily Graphic
|10
|71
|4th
|5
|Gordon Asare-Bediako
|The New Crusading Guide
|10
|71
|4th
|6
|Wilberforce Asare
|EIB (Star fm)
|9
|64
|6th
|7
|Abdul Hannan
|Marhaba FM
|8
|57
|7th
|8
|EboQuansah
|Chronicle
|8
|57
|7th
|9
|*EboQuansah
|Chronicle
|8
|57
|7th
|10
|Kwaku Dewuro
|Kingdom FM
|8
|57
|7th
|11
|Cecil NiiObodaiWentum
|GBC – Radio
|7
|50
|11th
|12
|Edward Nyarko
|GTV
|7
|50
|11th
|13
|Yaw Kyei
|Ghanaian Times
|7
|50
|11th
|14
|Kwame Adinkra
|Abusua FM
|4
|29
|14th
|15
|KwadwoAcheampong
|TV Africa
|3
|21
|15th
* If a journalist asks two or more distinct questions each question was scored differently
The journalists were scored based on four criteria – nature of question, impact of question, andspecificity of question.
Definition and score (weight) of the various criteria
|Criterion
|Nature of question
|Impact
|Specificity
|Definition
|Compound question (1)
Simple question (2)
Question has punch (1)
|Community level (1)
Regional level (2)
National level (3)
Public interest/debate (3)
Marginalised Group (1)
|Background (1)
Well-research background (2)
Background before question (1)
Below are the questions asked by the journalists in the order in which they asked
Here are the 27 questions President Akufo-Addo was asked when he met Journalists