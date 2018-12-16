Some staff of troubled gold investment firm Menzgold have accused management of the company of clandestinely paying off the premium of some customers.

According to the staff, the management is in collusion with the government to settle the monies owed highly placed individuals who invested with the company.

“We confirm that Management members are secretly paying off clients without a proper schedule and with assurances to other clients. This makes their act suspicious, and unfair whenever money is made available.

“Powers in governance are aiding persons to retrieve funds but these same powers are reluctant in seeking the best solution for all,” a statement by the staff noted.

They are therefore calling on the Economic and Organised Crime Office to investigate the development.

