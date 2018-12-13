The Minority in Parliament has accused the Sanitation and Water Resources Minister Cecilia Dapaah of wasteful expenditure.

The accusation follows the allocation of some GH¢151,000.00 in the 2019 budget estimate for the Ministry as security, clothing and entertainment allowance.

Minority representative on the Water Resources Committee of Parliament Sampson Ahi told Starr News the allocations have been duplicated.

“We are giving money to the Minister [Cecilia Dapaah] and the Ministers entertainment allowance, we have watchman allowance and you have extra watchman allowance as if that person who’s engaged as watchman is going to engage another person, we have clothing allowance and so on and so forth,” he said.

Giving a breakdown of the allocation, he said “recruitment and enlistment into security ¢81.000.00; watchman allowance ¢36.000.00, clothing allowance ¢18.000.00 and entertainment allowance ¢16,000.00. They are duplicating the expenses.”

However, Chairman for the committee on Water Resources, Works and housing Nana Kofi Amoako disagrees, arguing that the allocations have already been approved by Parliament.

According to him, the figures being quoted by the Minority were not the actual.

Meanwhile, Parliament has approved GH¢246,966,071 as the budget for the Ministry for the 2019 Financial Year.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM