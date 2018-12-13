The MTN Ghana Foundation has handed over a fully refurbished e-Library to the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) at the cost of GH¢375,196.00.

The facility comes with 100 Desktop Computers, 35 UPS, 2 laptops and 100 chairs and will benefit thousands of students studying in the University. The provision of the e-library was part of activities marking the celebration of MTN Ghana’s 11th anniversary.

The Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Mr. Robert Kuzoe in his address said the focus ICT remains critical to MTN’s business of brightening lives.

He said, ‘We recognize that education is important to the development and strengthening of our socio-economic fabric. To this end, the MTN Ghana Foundation has been contributing significantly to this sector by constructing, renovating and furnishing school blocks, building e-libraries, and providing valuable connections through ICT. Indeed, through our interventions in the education sector, we strive to ensure that everyone gets the benefits from a modern connected-life’.

He added that The MTN Ghana Foundation for more than a decade has been instrumental in supporting and championing national development efforts. With Education, Health and Economic Empowerment as focus areas, the MTN Ghana Foundation has invested over USD 13 million in more than 140 projects across the country impacting more than 4 million lives.

Vice Chancellor for the Takoradi Technical University, Rev. Professor John Frank Eshun on behalf of the university expressed his gratitude to the MTN Ghana Foundation for the gesture shown. He emphasized that the investment will enhance teaching, learning and research at the university.

Ref Prof Eshun said, “this kind of gesture from MTN Ghana Foundation came at a time when TTU, urgently needed to revamp its electronic library facility to conform to acceptable standards. I am glad to say that MTN Ghana Foundation’s timely intervention has helped us to successfully digitize some of our academic textbooks as well as ensure that both faculty and students benefit from the diverse dividends of electronic resources available in the digital world.

With a student and staff population of over 10,000 it is imperative that both students and staff have access to data (books, journals and research materials) online to promote effective teaching and learning which hereto was limited.

