MTN Ghana Foundation together with its employee volunteers has presented over 150 hampers to babies born on Christmas day across the country.

The hampers, each comprising blankets, diapers, wipes, towels, shawls, bibs, toiletries, clothes and other baby essentials were distributed to mothers who delivered in 13 hospitals in six regions.

The hospitals are Maamobi General Hospital, 37 Military Hospital, Tarkwa Old Government Hospital, Tarkwa Apinto Government Hospital, Ejisu Government Hospital, Manhyia Hospital and KNUST Hospital. The others are Koforidua Regional Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital, Koforidua Polyclinic, Ho Trafalgar Regional Hospital, Ho Municipal Hospital, Bolga Regional Hospital and Navrongo War Memorial Hospital.

In Accra, MTN staff volunteers led by the Customer Relations Executive, Mrs. Jemima Kotei Walsh presented 30 hampers to babies at the Maamobi General Hospital and 37 Military Hospital, whilst the regional teams were led by Stephen Asare, Mobile Money Implementation Manager in Northern Business District and Mohammed Yakubu in South West Business District.

Commenting on the presentation, the Customer Relations Executive of MTN Ghana, Mrs. Jemima Kotei Walsh, said the donation was part of activities lined up by the MTN Ghana Foundation to brighten lives during the yuletide. “Christmas as we all know is a season for showing love and sharing with one another, so as always, we aim to put smiles on the faces of mothers through these donations.”

The mothers who received the hampers were overjoyed by the surprise Christmas baby hampers. They commended MTN Ghana Foundation for the exceptional show of love.

Since 2011, the MTN Ghana Foundation has donated over 1000 hampers to babies born between 24th and 26th December. The donation is one of the many ways MTN Ghana Foundation has catered for the health needs of several individuals and medical institutions across Ghana.

