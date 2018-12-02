Details of a National Security targeted operation days ago at Nangunyili Karaga in the Northern Region which led to the arrest of twenty (20) suspects, including a top sheik, have begun to emerge after Starr News visited the community Friday.

The National Security led a joint security operatives to raid the community Wednesday dawn and arrested the 20 herdsmen after conducting house to house search reportedly for weapons.

They were all flown in a helicopter back to the national capital, Accra, and are still behind by the security.

The incident has caused widespread panic and fear among the fulani community residents and many men continue to move out, Starr News found.

Starr News spoke to the community leader, Afa Abukari who said those arrested were accused of committing serious crimes and already wanted suspects in neighbouring Burkina Faso, where armed militants linked to terrorist group, al- Qaeda, have been carrying sporadic attacks on public buildings and military installations.

He said soldiers and police men came to the community with trucks, a helicopter and ordered them to stand outside and searched their rooms holding guns and weapon detectors.

The community leader confirmed that all the suspects, including the sheik, Siidi Dukere, arrived in the community two months ago and approached him to accommodate them. He explained that though he has no direct relationship with the Sheikh and had not met him, he accepted to accommodate his entourage because they are his tribesmen.

Afa Abukari, however, said he was yet to know the mission of the Sheikh and his men when the security men came and arrested them.

When asked whether he would be surprised to hear allegations of terrorism against the Sheikh and his people, Afa Abukari answered, “how can I know when the security did not tell me why they arresting them?”.

The tensed leader says the fulani community in the area deserves the respect to know the whereabouts of their people and what necessitated the dawn invasion of armed soldiers.

A number of the local herders with the community were set to attend a summon by the the Regent of Karaga when Afa Abukari briefly engaged Starr News near his thatch walled house.

The incident has left a considerable tension among women and children in the village as most of the men were busily engaged with motorbikes. Small number of the men were seen sleeping on dirty small mats under a pavilion where the suspects occupied before their arrest.

The women and young girls refused to speak on tape and some of them were seen moving towards the Karaga township.

Both the District Chief Executive and the district police commander were not available for comments.

