Former President Jerry John Rawlings has in a meeting with Trustees of the National Cathedral, indicated that he will defer his position on the construction of the national edifice to his mother church, the Catholic Church.

At the meeting on Monday December 24, the former President said while he had his personal opinion on the cathedral, the position of the Catholic Church of which he is a member will be one he will respect.

The delegation which was led by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams and included Archbishop Justice Akrofi, Dr. Joyce Aryee and Executive Director of the Cathedral, Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah formally invited the former President to a fundraising event slated for the Forecourt of the Black Star Square on December 28.

Members of the delegation took turns to explain to the former President the need for the construction of the cathedral, conceding that the communication on the project had not been the best.

Archbishop Duncan Williams informed the former President that every effort was being made to ensure that Ghanaians were well informed on the processes leading to the construction of the cathedral to stem the mixed reactions that had been created.

