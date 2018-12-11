NDC Presidential hopeful Kweku Ricketts- Hagan has announced he is quitting the race because delegates of the party have chosen “another path” ahead of the January 2019 race.

He becomes the third aspirant to leave the race after Kojo Bonsu and Elikplim L. Agbemava.

In a statement the Member of Parliament said he will nonetheless continue to support the party to win the 2020 elections.

The NDC is set to elect a presidential candidate on January 26, 2019 after an intervention by its council of elders led to an extension in the date of picking forms and the contest itself.

So far, seven contestant including former President John Mahama will be contesting to lead the party against President Akufo-Addo and the NPP in the 2020 polls.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM