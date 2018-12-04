National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer hopeful Professor Joshua Alabi has picked the party’s presidential nomination forms.

A delegation led by former deputy speaker of Parliament Ken Dzirasah picked up the forms on his behalf, Starr News’ Eric Mawuena Egbeta reported Tuesday from the NDC Headquarters in Accra.

This comes after Professor Alabi told Starr News he may be able to raise the GHC400,000 filing fee to enable him to contest in the upcoming presidential primaries of the of the NDC.

“The grassroots have been calling me, hopefully, I will be able to get the money, I will be able to make something substantial. It’s in a Ghana must go bag,” he told Starr News Monday.

He nonetheless noted that his ability to raise the money does not mean the fee is not outrageous.

“The fact that I may get the money does not mean the money is acceptable but I disagree with the attempt to boycott the process.

The development comes on the back of calls by some aspirants for the filing process to be boycotted over the staggering fee.

Professor Alabi Joins former President Mahama in picking the forms as the national executives of the party made it clear the deadline for picking the forms will not be extended beyond Tuesday.

Mahama’s forms were picked for him by some members of the NDC from the Asawase constituency in Ashanti region.

According to Starrfmonline.com sources, the La Dade Kotopon constituency caucus of the NDC is set to pick nomination forms for former National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) boss, Sylvester Mensah in his flagbearer bid despite claiming the ¢400,000 filing fee is an agenda to sell the party to the highest bidder.

